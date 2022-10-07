TRUMP LITE:

The public has largely stopped paying attention to what's happening inside shelters and other facilities that house immigrant children since President Donald Trump left office, and particularly since the end of his administration's zero tolerance policy, which separated families at the southern border.





But the shelter system remains in place under President Joe Biden. The numbers can fluctuate but, as of earlier this week, more than 9,000 unaccompanied immigrant children were in custody, according to data from the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees the privately run shelters.





The vast majority are children and teens from Central America who entered the country through the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian. The shelter system is designed to house these children temporarily -- the average length of stay is about a month -- until they can be placed with a relative or family friend or, in some cases, in foster care.