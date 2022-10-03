TRUMP LITE:





Last week, President Biden announced that the United States will maintain the same cap on refugee entries as the previous fiscal year -- a maximum of 125,000 people. That's a stark and welcome contrast to the Trump administration's approach to dealing with the many displacement crises unfolding around the world, which was to essentially shut out as many people seeking refuge as possible by bringing the cap down to a historic low of 15,000 per year. But while Biden's commitment to admitting more refugees than his predecessor is certainly a step in the right direction, his administration's record on the issue still leaves much room for concern.





Just look at the numbers. Last year, after lifting the cap on refugees to 125,000, the United States processed fewer than 20,000 people through the Refugee Admissions Program.



