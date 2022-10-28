THE TRUMP BRAND:

DePape was known for embracing multiple conspiracy theories on subjects such as voter fraud, climate change, and the COVID pandemic on different online forums. He also has posted antisemitic screeds and videos from "My Pillow" founder and Donald Trump sycophant Mike Lindell.





DePape posts frequently fixate on the subject of government or tech company "censorship." One blog has subject tabs with such labels as "Pedophile normalization," Creationism," and "Facts are Racist."





Another website has categories such as "Climate Hysteria," "Da Jewbs," and "Groomer Schools."