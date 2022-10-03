October 3, 2022
THE RACIAL VIOLENCE IS THE POINT:
Trump's 'Death Wish' Rhetoric (The Editorial Board, Oct. 2, 2022, WSJ)
Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social."In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!" he added.This continues Mr. Trump's attacks on Elaine Chao, Mr. McConnell's wife, for being Chinese-American. Her real offense was resigning as transportation secretary after Mr. Trump's disgraceful behavior on Jan. 6. His feud with Mr. McConnell is also personal, as the Kentucky Senator condemned Mr. Trump's Jan. 6 actions and hasn't spoken to him since.But the "death wish" rhetoric is ugly even by Mr. Trump's standards and deserves to be condemned.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2022 12:00 AM