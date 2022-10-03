THE RACIAL VIOLENCE IS THE POINT:

Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.





"In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!" he added.





This continues Mr. Trump's attacks on Elaine Chao, Mr. McConnell's wife, for being Chinese-American. Her real offense was resigning as transportation secretary after Mr. Trump's disgraceful behavior on Jan. 6. His feud with Mr. McConnell is also personal, as the Kentucky Senator condemned Mr. Trump's Jan. 6 actions and hasn't spoken to him since.



