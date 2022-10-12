THE OPPOSITE OF iDENTITY:

In the Ethics of the Fathers (Pirkei Avot), we read that Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakkai had five distinguished disciples, whom he asked to go out and see the best way to live our lives.





Rabbi Eliezer said what was central was to have a good eye. Rabbi Yehoshua said it was to be a good friend. Rabbi Yose, a good neighbour. Rabbi Shimon, it is to be someone who acts with foresight. And Rabbi Elazar, a good heart. Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakkai favoured the words of Rabbi Elazar, "for in his words, the others are included".





The language of the Mishnah is quite instructive. Rabbi Yochanan's instruction is to "go out and see". In expressing his own preference, he says "I see the words of Rabbi Elazar". Sight and foresight are the essence of Rabbi Eliezer's and Rabbi Shimon's dicta.





So, how best to live our lives? "Go out and see" is a call for investigation and judgement. Rabbi Yochanan was not asking his disciples for mere bookwork, conjecture or exclusive lofty reason. They had to go out, meet people, and experience the world before making their determination. Good and right living is about people and perception, not theories or postulation from an ivory tower.



