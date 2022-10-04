THE MAGA BRAND:

Herschel Walker, who has taken an unyielding stance against abortion rights as the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, threatened on Monday to sue the Daily Beast after it reported that Walker once paid for a girlfriend's abortion. [...]





Things got more complicated for the Republican candidate when his son, Christian Walker, subsequently sent a series of tweets accusing his father of abusive behavior and of being a terrible father.





"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker tweeted. "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."



