THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

October 17, 2022
A betrayal of Ukraine and the left: A false equivalence is compromising reactions to the war among some on the left (ANTHONY BARNETT, 10/17/22, OPENDEMOCRACY)
"To All Who Care about Humanity's and the Planet's Future": this is the title of a call to us all that has been published in the form of a petition by sincere people on the left, some of them my friends. It is specifically concerned with bringing peace to Ukraine and preventing war over Taiwan, and also addresses how to change the world for good.But if its perspective is accepted as the left's view, it will be a disaster for progressive democrats and the idea of socialism. The call is profoundly misconceived, both with respect to Ukraine and Taiwan, especially Ukraine, and also in the general political analysis it offers.I say this with regret. One of the main drafters is American law professor Richard Falk, a comrade from the struggle against the US war in Vietnam. His outstanding work helped lay the basis for the development of modern international law and human rights. I've worked with and admire two of the lead signatories.* There are thirty-eight of them, including Jeremy Corbyn.
Abandoning South Vietnam to socialism wasn't sufficient?
