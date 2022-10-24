THE GOP IS RIGHT ABOUT THE CRIME SPREE:





The trial in state Supreme Court will present an embarrassing scene for the former president, pushing to the forefront one of several criminal investigations swirling around him.





This case centers on special perks doled out by the former president's business, the Trump Organization, which comprises a universe of more than 500 corporate entities. Last year, the district attorney's office accused two of those entities -- The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. -- of awarding off-the-books benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased luxury vehicles to a few top executives who failed to pay taxes on the perks.



