THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Stunning week of early coal closures opens path to 100 pct renewables (Giles Parkinson, 2 October 2022, Renew Economy)
It has one of the most stunning weeks on Australia's rapidly accelerating green energy transition - a pledge by the country's most coal dependent state to close all its coal generators by 2035, quickly followed by another pledge by the country's biggest polluter to do exactly the same thing.The new timelines outlined by the state of Queensland and utility AGL Energy should not be surprising. They are more or less in line with the most likely scenario laid out by the Australian Energy Market Operator, and the assumptions behind the federal Labor government's 2030 emissions reduction target.
It's just a matter of deciding to do it.
