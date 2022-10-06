October 6, 2022
THE BIDEN ANCHOR:
12 News/RWU Poll: Fung leads Magaziner in race for Congress (Ted Nesi, Tim White, Oct 6, 2022, WPRI)
Republicans remain positioned to win a congressional race in Rhode Island this fall for the first time since 1992, but Democrats still have a shot at holding the seat, an exclusive 12 News/Roger Williams University poll released Thursday shows.The survey of 254 likely voters in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District finds Republican Allan Fung at 46% and Democrat Seth Magaziner at 40%, with 9% of voters undecided and 4% supporting independent candidate Bill Gilbert, who will appear on the ballot as "Moderate."
