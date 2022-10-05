THANKS, VLAD:

The last time this famously neutral country went to war, Napoleon was on the back foot in France, and Britain was preparing to burn Washington.





But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended 200 years of global pacifism for the children of the Vikings.





And so it was that as President Vladimir Putin of Russia issued veiled threats late last month about unleashing nuclear war, the United States was holding military exercises with Sweden, one of NATO's most recent applicants.



