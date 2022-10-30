October 30, 2022
SURE, IT'S THEIR FAULT YOU'RE UNLOVED...:
Experts fear rising global 'incel' culture could provoke terrorism (Mark Townsend, 30 Oct 2022, The Guardian)
Almost 1,000 references to dehumanising misogyny or violent action are recorded each day in the "incelosphere" as the toxicity of male supremacist content continues to intensify.Analysis of the incel movement found that online references to inflicting violence and extremely degrading language on dedicated incel forums are running eight times higher than in 2016, when researchers first began tracking misogynist content on the internet.Academics from the University of Exeter also noted an increasing overlap between incel followers and the far right, with online algorithms blamed for pushing young boys towards extreme rightwing ideology.
No one hates just Mexicans.
