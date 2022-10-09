SO THERE IS NO CONSTITUTION?:

There are excellent reasons for strengthening the public's allegiance to our nation's highest law, but originalism is not the way to do it. It is not the right way to maintain the vitality of a living Constitution.





It could make the Constitution moribund and undermine the fabric of what we take our nation to be. It is subversive.





One of the conclusions of Roe v. Wade was that the right to abortion emanates from the right to privacy -- a right the Supreme Court established in the 1965 decision of Griswold v. Connecticut.