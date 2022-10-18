October 18, 2022

SMALL PLANET:

Australia backs plan for intercontinental power grid (AFP, October 18, 2022)

Australia touted a world-first project Tuesday that could help make the country a "renewable energy superpower" by shifting huge volumes of solar electricity under the sea to Singapore.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra to ink a new green energy deal between the two countries. 

Albanese said the pact showed a "collective resolve" to slash greenhouse gas emissions through an ambitious energy project. 


