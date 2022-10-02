October 2, 2022
RACIST IS AS RACISTS DO:
Trump chooses racist nickname for his own ex-transport secretary in rant about her husband Mitch McConnell (Sravasti Dasgupta, 10/01/22, Independent)
The Right wishes they could dress this up as fascism.He also mocked Mr McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who served as the secretary of transport in his administration by giving her a racist nickname."In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!"
