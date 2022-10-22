October 22, 2022
NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:
Taliban strike back against Daesh terrorists (Reuters, 10/22/22)
Taliban security forces have reportedly killed six Daesh members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul.The Daesh fighters killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the ruling group's administration, said on Saturday."They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute," said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.
