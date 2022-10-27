NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:

"This morning, unknown armed men attacked a ... vehicle carrying medical personnel of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khowrazmi, referring to a Taliban military unit headquartered in the western province of Herat. Several employees were also injured in the attack, he added.





Since taking over the country in 2021, the Taliban say they have focussed on restoring security to the war-torn nation.





However, in recent months a number of attacks have taken place and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.