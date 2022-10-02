October 2, 2022
MET ONE NATIONALIST:
CPAC Earns Outrage With Deleted Tweet On 'Ukrainian Occupied Territories' (Zachary LeemanOct 1st, 2022, Mediate)
"Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories. Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end the gift-giving to Ukraine?" the original tweet reads.
Vlad earned there love when he rode a horse shirtless.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 2, 2022 12:00 AM
