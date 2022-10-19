MAGA NEVER CLAIMS TO BE AMERICAN NATIONALIST:

Over the summer, as its soldiers were bogged down in a war that has made their nation an international pariah, Russia's embassy in Spain posted a video on Twitter encouraging people to move to their country, boasting that newcomers would enjoy a land of traditional values free from "cancel culture."





Doug Mastriano, a state senator and the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is promising voters in his state much the same thing, his campaign centering the candidate's opposition to transgender rights and anti-racist pedagogy. And in a new ad, the GOP candidate -- who won his May primary after a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump -- even features an image from the same photoshoot used by the Russian government.