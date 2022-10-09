LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Activists in Iran have disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of continuing protests against the government and the country's strict hijab law requiring women to wear head scarves.





Islamic Republic TV footage of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meeting state officials was interrupted briefly on October 8 and replaced with images of slain protesters and 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody last month after being arrested for not wearing a head scarf sparked protests across the country.



