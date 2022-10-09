October 9, 2022
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Iranian State TV Hack Puts Supreme Leader In Crosshairs, Shows Slain Protesters (RFE/RL's Radio Farda, 10/09/22)
Activists in Iran have disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of continuing protests against the government and the country's strict hijab law requiring women to wear head scarves.Islamic Republic TV footage of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meeting state officials was interrupted briefly on October 8 and replaced with images of slain protesters and 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody last month after being arrested for not wearing a head scarf sparked protests across the country.An image showing Khamenei in crosshairs and in flames was also aired during the interruption, for which the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali took credit. The images were accompanied by the words "join us and rise up."
