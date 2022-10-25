IT'S UP TO US TO DESTROY THE OIL CURSE:

Argentina's risky gamble on fracking has led to massive environmental and public health costs, and despite years of government support, the industry remains on shaky financial ground. As the energy transition picks up pace, the South American nation could be left with tens of billions of dollars in stranded assets, according to a new report by Dutch consultancy Profundo. The Argentine government, with the cooperation of an array of global institutions, has the country locked in an "oil and gas trap," mortgaging the country's future on fracking even as the financial risks continue to grow, the report warns.