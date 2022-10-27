IT'S ALWAYS THE RIGHT:

Brooks' main defense theory appeared to be that he was a sovereign citizen, echoing a conspiracy theory that every person is a nation and isn't subject to government restrictions. He refused to recognize the court's jurisdiction over him, refused to answer to his own name, launched into meandering cross-examinations, and muttered under his breath that the trial wasn't fair.





He got into daily arguments with the judge that often devolved into shouting matches. At one point he glared at Dorow so intensely she had to take a recess because she said she was scared of him.





Multiple times, she moved him into another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video and she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.





One day, after he was moved to the other room, he stripped off his shirt and sat bare-chested on his table with his back to the camera. On another day, he built a barricade out of his boxes of legal documents and hid behind it. On yet another, he held up a Bible so no one could see his face on camera and tossed his copy of the jury instructions into the garbage.





"We felt very, very offended by his behavior, his disrespect of the court, the decorum, the families, his insulting the judge, his challenging the judge," Opper said at a news conference.





"That's not the way our system is designed. That was intentional on his part. We truly believe that. He did everything he (could) except claim the dog ate his homework," Opper said. "He tried to turn this into his story. Let's talk about Mr. Brooks and his family. We just kept redirecting it back to the real focus here, our families, our victims, our community and his responsibility for this destruction."