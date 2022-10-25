October 25, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:
2 right-wing activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall scheme (Rebecca Falconer, 10/24/22, Axios)
Jacob Wohl, 24, and Jack Burkman, 56, were indicted in October 2020 in connection with a scheme that Cuyahoga County prosecutors said targeted thousands of minority voters with pre-recorded messages that falsely claimed they could face mandatory vaccines or be tracked by law enforcement if they voted by mail.
