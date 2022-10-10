October 10, 2022
IN CASE YOU WONDERED WHY HE'S TRUMPWORLD'S FAVORIT BLACK GUY:
Twitter Locked Kanye West's Account After He Posted An Antisemitic Tweet (David Mack, 10/09/22, BuzzFeed News)
After more than a week of disturbing behavior that has seen him condemned by many (and yet praised by House Republicans), Kanye West reached a new low Saturday night, tweeting a hateful screed against Jewish people that was then removed by Twitter for violating their policies.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 10, 2022 12:00 AM