IF THEY AREN'T AT THE rEPUBLIC'S THROAT...:

Last November, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota released a statement slamming the passage of the freshly approved infrastructure law he referred to as "President Biden's multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list."





Then in June, Emmer - the House Republican campaign chairman leading attacks on Democrats for supporting the law - quietly submitted a wish of his own.





In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Emmer expressed his hearty support for a multimillion dollar grant to improve part of Highway 65 in his district. The work was critical, Emmer argued, not just for his constituents, but for people all over Minnesota. Crashes were leading to fatalities. Congestion was leading to huge delays. Plus, Emmer added, "this grant also strives to serve as a social justice measure."





Emmer's plea is one of dozens obtained by CNN in response to a public records request, full of instances like Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville modulating his tone from accusing the law of "using fuzzy math and IOU's to hide the real cost," to appealing to Buttigieg because "as a former mayor, you understand better than anyone the time and money that goes into applying for highly competitive grants.





The letter writers include high profile attackers of government spending, as well as several in tight reelection races, such as Florida Rep. María Elvira Salazar and California Rep. David Valadao, who like Emmer, slammed the Biden law in public and then behind the scenes asked for money from it.