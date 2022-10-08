October 8, 2022
GOOD GOING, JOE:
Truck bomb explodes on Russia's Crimea bridge: A high-prestige target and a key supply corridor for Moscow's troops in southern Ukraine has been severely damaged (ANDREW SALMON, OCTOBER 8, 2022, Asia Times)
In what looks like a spectacular espionage operation, the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia proper to the annexed Crimean peninsula, was heavily damaged and at least partly cut in a dawn explosion.Footage, allegedly from CCTV on the bridge and circulating on social media, shows a truck driving across one of the bridge's two road spans exploding. Subsequent footage and photos show two sections of at least one of the road spans have collapsed into the sea.On the adjacent rail span, a tanker train is furiously blazing. It is unclear if the fire will cause enough structural damage to drop the rail span of the 18km-long bridge - the longest in both Russia and Europe - into the Black Sea.
