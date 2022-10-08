GOOD GOING, JOE:





In what looks like a spectacular espionage operation, the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia proper to the annexed Crimean peninsula, was heavily damaged and at least partly cut in a dawn explosion.





Footage, allegedly from CCTV on the bridge and circulating on social media, shows a truck driving across one of the bridge's two road spans exploding. Subsequent footage and photos show two sections of at least one of the road spans have collapsed into the sea.



