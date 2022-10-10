...AND CHEAPER...:





The same scientists at Purdue University have now developed whitest white 2.0 and the research has been published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science. The new version is 2.5 times thinner than the original, 80% lighter, and reflects 97.9% of the sun, or just a smidge less than its thicker counterpart. And while it could eventually be spray- painted on a spacecraft, it's also thin enough to coat cars, planes, and refrigerator trucks, where it could lower surface temperature by up to 42 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, it could help reduce AC consumption in vehicles, and since these air- conditioning systems consume fuel, it could help save on gas, too.