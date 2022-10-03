...AND CHEAPER...:





Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the government's choice in a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.





"Over the decades we have established ourselves as pioneers in fusion science and as a country our capabilities to surmount these obstacles is unparalleled, and I am delighted to make an announcement of a vital step in that mission," he said.





"The plant will be the first of its kind, built by 2040 and capable of putting energy on the grid, and in doing so will prove the commercial viability of fusion energy to the world." [...]





The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the project would replace the coal-fired power station site - owned by French energy giant EDF - which is set to be closed this year.