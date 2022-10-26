AKA--TRUMPISM IN A NUTSHELL:

Author and Senate nominee Blake Masters endorsed a book by Sam Francis in an Instagram post last year. Masters was recommending a commentator who wrote that the country should "oppose all efforts to mix the races of mankind"; claimed that "immigrants, in particular Hispanics," will "kick the common culture into the gutters"; and claimed that "neither 'slavery' nor 'racism' as an institution is a sin."





Masters, who is a protege of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona. White nationalist Fox News host Tucker Carlson has heavily backed his candidacy and, in a quote posted on Masters' campaign website, called him "the future of the Republican party. Very smart guy. I'm rooting for him."





Francis was a longtime conservative columnist who died in 2005. The right-wing Washington Times fired him in 1995 after he made a racist speech at a white nationalist conference.





Alec Dent wrote in Vanity Fair that Masters "has been promoting Francis's ideas throughout his Senate campaign, going so far as to recommend his book of essays, Beautiful Losers, which Masters has cited as an influence on his style of conservatism, in an Instagram Story that was pinned at the top of his account.