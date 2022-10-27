ACCOUNTABILITY IS THE HEALTH OF THE REPUBLIC:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain violated the Hatch Act, saying that they take the provision seriously but that they "are not perfect."





"Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and in his use of Twitter, but he got it wrong this time. And he retweeted something that was political. He fixed it as soon as it was pointed out, and take the warning to be more careful seriously," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.