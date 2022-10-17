October 17, 2022
A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:
Trump again decries lack of US Jewish appreciation for him, as Zionist group prepares to fete him (RON KAMPEAS, OCTOBER 16, 2022, JTA)
Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, has once again said he is baffled by the lack of appreciation he feels coming from American Jews."No president has done more for Israel than I have," he said on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. "Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S."He added, "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -- before it is too late!"
Zionists appreciate him, Jews don't. Hating Muslims is an ideology, not a faith.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2022 12:00 AM