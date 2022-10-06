October 6, 2022
A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:
Yisrael Beytenu pans own digest calling Likud 'party for Jews from Arab nations' (Times of Israel, 10/06/22)
Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu issued criticism of its own party newsletter Thursday after comments there said opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has become "another sectorial party for Jews from Arab countries."The statement, made in a Russian-language bulletin, was evidently a general reference to Mizrahi Jews.It further said "the problem" was that the party leaders "have the cultural and psychological norms of those ethnicities."
At a minimum they have cooties. Of course, it's probably best not to let the folks who believe in racial Zionism know that they are biologically Palestinian (and vice versa).
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2022 12:52 PM