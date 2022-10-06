A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu issued criticism of its own party newsletter Thursday after comments there said opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has become "another sectorial party for Jews from Arab countries."





The statement, made in a Russian-language bulletin, was evidently a general reference to Mizrahi Jews.









It further said "the problem" was that the party leaders "have the cultural and psychological norms of those ethnicities."



