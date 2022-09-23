September 23, 2022
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
EV sales to hit all-time high in 2022, IEA says, but more work needed to put world on net-zero path (Anmar Frangoul, 9/23/22, CNBC)
Electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year, but more work is needed in other sectors to put the planet on course for net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency.In an announcement accompanying its Tracking Clean Energy Progress update, the IEA said there had been "encouraging signs of progress across a number of sectors" but cautioned that "stronger efforts" were required to put the world "on track to reach net zero emissions" by the middle of this century.
So much done; so much yet to do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2022 7:09 AM