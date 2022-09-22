September 22, 2022
WHATABOUTISM? WHERE'D HE LEARN THAT?:
As woman's slaying turns up heat, Iran president asks what about US police killings (AYA BATRAWY, 9/22/22, AP)
The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country's morality police must be "steadfastly" investigated, Iran's president said Thursday, even as he turned the tables on the country he was visiting for the UN General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police?
Can't defend the indefensible. Investigate and prosecute, just as we do our murderous police.
