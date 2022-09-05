September 5, 2022
WE STAND ON GUARD FOR THEE:
Americans increasingly concerned about political violence -- CBS News poll (ANTHONY SALVANTO, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022, CBS NEWS
Against a backdrop of so much concern that democracy is under threat, Americans also see a rising potential for political violence: almost two-thirds think the coming years will bring an increase. And the percentage holding that view has itself been rising even higher, compared to 2021.
Good work, Dark Brandon.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2022 12:44 PM