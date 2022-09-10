VLAD WHO?:

Municipal deputies in the Moscow district of Lomonosovsky have appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign, saying "everything went wrong" since the start of his second term and they believe a change of power is necessary for the sake of the country.





The deputies posted their protocol decision on the Lomonosovsky district's website, including a 30-minute video of their meeting on September 8.





In their appeal, the deputies emphasize that the aggressive rhetoric of Putin and his subordinates has thrown Russia back into the Cold War era. They disputed economic data showing a doubling of the country's GDP and said the minimum wage did not increase to the level declared by the government.





They also said smart and hard-working people have left Russia en masse, and there is no trace of the promised stability.





Addressing Putin directly, they said: "Your views, your management model are hopelessly outdated and impede the development of Russia and its human potential."