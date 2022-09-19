September 19, 2022
THEN WHY IS UKRAINE DIFFERENT?:
Biden: US forces would defend Taiwan if China invades (Deutsche Welle, 9/19/22)
When asked on whether US forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island, Biden said "yes, if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."Biden reiterated that the US maintains a "One China" policy and does not support Taiwan's independence.
Why shouldn't Taiwan be independent and why is he so much more comfortable killing Chinese than Russians?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 19, 2022 12:00 AM