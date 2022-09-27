September 27, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE (profanity alert):
'Let's get right to the violence': New documentary film footage shows Roger Stone pre-Election Day (Zachary Cohen, Holmes Lybrand and Jackson Grigsby, 9/26/22, CNN)
The day before the 2020 election, Roger Stone, the long-time Republican operative and ally of former President Donald Trump, said in front of a documentary film crew that he had no interest in waiting to tally actual votes before contesting the election results."F**k the voting, let's get right to the violence," Stone can be heard saying, according to footage provided by a Danish documentary film crew and obtained by CNN.The clip is one of multiple pieces of footage obtained by CNN that the filmmakers also shared with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The filmmakers tell CNN they came to an agreement to share certain clips with the committee after a subpoena for the footage was signed by the panel's chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and delivered to the filmmakers in Copenhagen about two months ago.
Just another "concerned parent".
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 27, 2022 12:00 AM