THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Department of Justice official, told the D.C. Bar that the DOJ is investigating him for felony violations involving false statements, conspiracy and obstruction. [...]





Clark was an assistant attorney general who was supportive of Trump's efforts to overturn the election, and the former president sought to install Clark as acting attorney general after former Attorney General Bill Barr resigned.





The D.C. Bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a petition in June to launch disciplinary proceedings against Clark for engaging in dishonesty and interfering with the administration of justice.