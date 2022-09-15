THE OVERGROUND RAILROAD:

(Steph Solis, 9/15/22, Axios)

Katiuska's husband, 35-year-old Pedro Torrealba, said he'll work any job he can find in the U.S. He said he worked two jobs in Venezuela and still didn't have enough money to feed his family of four.





"All I want is a home, no matter whether we have to pay rent, and a job to move forward," he told Axios as his wife, his cousin and his cousin's wife ate breakfast on the front porch, "because I don't like having anything handed to me."

The couple spent two months traveling through Central America and the Mexico-U.S. border.





They left their children, ages 11 and 7, with family in Venezuela and plan to send money back home, but say being apart from their children is painful.





"It's affecting my wife more than me. She's crying because she misses them," he said.





State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands, described Martha's Vineyard as "a welcoming community. We're going to work hard to welcome these folks."





"No one had any idea this was going to happen," Cyr said.





Zoom in: Volunteers Thursday morning brought food, water, diapers and clothing to the church, which was bustling with families, state legislators, interpreters and other volunteers -- a Herculean effort that the community can't sustain long-term, Belcastro said.





Neighbors walked over and delivered cash to a volunteer to give to Martha's Vineyard Community Services, a nonprofit that's providing food for the asylum seekers.