September 4, 2022

THE NECESSARY FASCIST INTERLUDE:

Chile expected to reject overhaul of dictatorship-era constitution (AFP, September 4, 2022)

Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to choose whether to adopt a new constitution that aims to shift its market-driven society into one that is more welfare-based, while enacting broad institutional reforms.

Although Chileans previously voted in droves for a rewrite of the current constitution -- adopted in 1980 during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship -- opinion polls suggest the new text will be rejected.

Pinochet saved the country. Just compare the GDP to Cuba's.

