THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Seen together, Biden's speeches highlight the often-overlooked synergy between domestic and foreign policy: his rhetoric depicts his administration's war against the amorphous spectre of "MAGA fascism" at home and its stated goal of militarily defeating autocracies abroad as two sides of the same coin. These speeches could ensnare sceptics on all sides of the spectrum, enmeshing them in false equivalencies. Deny the Establishment's liberal internationalist foreign policy and risk being brandished as one of the "extremists" at home; defend America's civil liberties and due process toward January 6 rioters, and you are in league with Vladimir Putin. This is troubling for any critic of US policy in Ukraine or Taiwan right now, especially the voices of anti-interventionism on the Left. Such voices are already under pressure to conform to the party line and self-censor their restrained positions for fear of being associated with Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.