September 8, 2022
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Schumer Super PAC Spends Millions To Damage Moderate Republican in New Hampshire Primary (Patrick Hauf, September 7, 2022, Washington Free Beacon)
A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) is spending millions in New Hampshire's Senate Republican primary to damage a moderate, competitive candidate--a move that benefits a pro-Trump challenger who has called the state's Republican governor a "Chinese Communist sympathizer."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 8, 2022 6:57 AM