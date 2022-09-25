THAT WAS EASY:

Queensland - the state with the highest dependence on coal power - reached a new landmark on Saturday when two thirds of its local demand was met with just wind and solar for the first time, ahead of an expected massive green energy push to be announced on Wednesday.





The new benchmark was set on Saturday at 10.35am when wind and solar accounted for 66.8 per cent of the state's demand, beating the previous record of 62 per cent set in late July. Solar accounted for all but 1.5 per cent of that total, according to industry data analysts GPE NemLog2.





The peak in wind and solar share in the Queensland grid was just 55 per cent a year ago. In 2018, it had never been above 13 per cent.