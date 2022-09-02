THANKS, VLAD!:

Ukrainian moves toward Kherson are steady but not hurried. These are good tactics. They're also symptomatic of the military reality. The Russians have been progressively less able to counter Ukrainian attacks on any level, including precision artillery strikes from HIMARS, ground and air attacks.





The Ukrainian air force is flying again, which it wasn't able to do when Russia had air superiority. Russian artillery dominance is much less of a factor outside of Donbas. The much-predicted big Russian pincer attack in the east never really happened. Those troops are still in those positions, but there's no future in the attack anymore.



