September 8, 2022

THANKS, DARK BRANDON:

Most Americans see Trump's MAGA as threat to democracy: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Jason Lange, 9/08/22, Reuters) 

Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations.

Just because they want to reinstitute the Confederacy?

