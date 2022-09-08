September 8, 2022
THANKS, DARK BRANDON:
Most Americans see Trump's MAGA as threat to democracy: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Jason Lange, 9/08/22, Reuters)
Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy.Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations.
Just because they want to reinstitute the Confederacy?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 8, 2022 9:40 AM
