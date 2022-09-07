September 7, 2022
TAX THE EXTERNALITIES; DON'T SUBSIDIZE THEM:
Paying billions in subsidies to fossil fuel industry makes absolutely no economic sense (Richard Denniss, 7 September 2022, Renew Economy)
Fossil fuel subsidies from major economies including Australia reached close to $US700 billion in 2021, almost doubling from 2020, according to new analysis by the International Energy Agency and OECD.These subsidies are expected to keep rising in 2022 as governments worldwide attempt to use fossil fuel subsidies to shield customers from the high energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2022 12:00 AM