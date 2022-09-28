September 28, 2022

TAX THE EXTERNALITIES:

Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting  (KATHLEEN FOODY, 9/28/22, AP) 

Survivors of the mass shooting at a suburban Chicago Independence Day parade and family members of those killed filed 11 lawsuits Wednesday against the manufacturer of the rifle used in the attack, accusing gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting its ads at young men at risk of committing mass violence.

The sweeping effort by dozens of victims of the Highland Park shooting, anti-gun violence advocates and private attorneys announced Wednesday is the latest bid to hold gun manufacturers accountable for a mass killing despite broad protections for the industry in federal law.

Posted by at September 28, 2022 8:50 PM

  

« OOPS...: | Main