September 6, 2022
SOUNDS APPEALING...:
Trump Says Geoff Diehl Will Rule Massachusetts With 'Iron Fist' If Elected (EWAN PALMER, 9/6/22, Newsweek)
Donald Trump called on Republican voters to back Geoff Diehl, his choice for governor in Massachusetts, in Tuesday's GOP primary, while promising the former state representative will "rule with an iron fist."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2022 7:47 PM
« THE HARD PART WAS GETTING THEM TO GATHER IN ONE PLACE SO WE COULD DESTROY THEM: | Main | THANKS, DONALD!: »