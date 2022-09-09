September 9, 2022
SO MUCH FOR GUNS, GERMS AND STEEL:
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study (Agence France-Presse, September 8, 2022)
Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied.But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
The domestication of animals is a function of the desire to domesticate animals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 9, 2022 7:19 AM