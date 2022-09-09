September 9, 2022

SO MUCH FOR GUNS, GERMS AND STEEL:

Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study (Agence France-Presse, September 8, 2022)

Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied.

But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.

The domestication of animals is a function of the desire to domesticate animals.

Posted by at September 9, 2022 7:19 AM

  

« NO WONDER THE TEA PARTIERS ARE SO DEPENDENT ON WELFARE: | Main | hISTORY JUST KEEPS eNDING: »